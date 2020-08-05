College students react to mandatory testing for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Before your student steps foot on a college campus, they’re now being required to hand over a negative COVID-19 test result first.
Our crews talked to students in different parts of their academic career to find out what they thought about the mandatory testing.
Ansley Boles said she is spending her last few days before leaving to start classes at the University of Alabama practicing her musical instrument and hanging out with her friends.
Boles said she is exited for the new experience at the university but will miss her band friends at home.
Another thing Boles just completed on her checklist was giving the university a negative result for her COVID-19 test.
GuideSafe Entry Testing is now mandatory for all students going to a four year college in the state, or for those living on campus at a two year college.
Boles said she's glad schools are taking the precautions but wonders how so many people will be tested in so little time.
“I didn’t understand how that’s going to work out with so many people now needing to be tested, but as soon as the test came I took it,” she said.
Boles tells our crew she took the test not for herself, but for others.
“I know that there are a lot of people at risk at the university such as professors or staff,” Boles said. “I have a grandmother that I’m always worried about getting sick.”
Senior Mark Gehrdes said he never expected his last year of college at the University of Alabama to start like this.
“I understand why I think it’s needed because COVID-19 is easily spread,” Gehrdes said. “From what I’ve heard the test is no big deal, and it’s a small precaution.”
Boles said she hopes by students being tested she can get to playing in the band a little quicker.
