Clorox: Expect shortages to last into 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re struggling to find Clorox wipes, you’re not alone. Ever since the pandemic took hold in the U.S. back in March, finding disinfecting wipes of any brand has been nearly impossible. Now, Clorox is saying it’ll be several more months before things get back to normal.
CEO Benno Dorer told Reuters on Monday that the company is struggling to meet an overwhelming demand that hasn’t subsided yet.
Clorox typically holds products in reserve for flu season, when demand spikes, but it’s been unable to keep up with the sustained six-fold increase in demand for it’s products. Dorer says other products, like liquid bleach, are starting to become more widely available again, but the wipes are another story.
In May, Dorer said he hoped the situation would be under control by summer. Summer has now come and mostly gone with shelves still empty for most customers.
"Disinfecting wipes, which are the hottest commodity in the business right now, will probably take longer because it's a very complex supply chain to make them," Dorer said. Many wipes are made from polyester spunlace, a material currently in short supply as it is also used to make personal protective equipment like masks, medical gowns and medical wipes.
“That entire supply chain is stressed. ... We feel like it’s probably going to take until 2021 before we’re able to meet all the demand that we have,” Dorer said.
The company is running factories 24/7 and even begun outsourcing manufacturing some of it’s products to focus on wipes, but with little impact yet.
