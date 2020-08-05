Candidate forums to be held for Huntsville, Madison municipal elections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We're just a few weeks away from the Alabama municipal elections.
Happening Thursday, you’ll get a chance to meet candidates running in the Madison city election.
It’s the first of three forums happening in the next week.
Thursday’s event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus in Madison. Seating will be limited, but the event will also be held virtually.
You may reserve a seat by sending an email to rsvp@rwmadison.org. The link to watch virtually will be available at www.rwmadison.org and the Facebook page.
Next Tuesday, Huntsville and Madison mayoral candidates will speak in a virtual forum.
On Wednesday, Huntsville and Madison city council candidates will speak in a virtual forum.
On both nights, Huntsville candidates will speak at 6 p.m., and Madison candidates will speak at 7:30 p.m.
To access the Zoom link, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/municipal-candidate-forums-for-mayor-huntsville-madison-tickets-115791562681.
The municipal elections will be held on Aug. 25.
