Candidate forums to be held for Huntsville, Madison municipal elections
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 5, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 3:52 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We're just a few weeks away from the Alabama municipal elections.

Happening Thursday, you’ll get a chance to meet candidates running in the Madison city election.

It’s the first of three forums happening in the next week.

Thursday’s event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus in Madison. Seating will be limited, but the event will also be held virtually.

You may reserve a seat by sending an email to rsvp@rwmadison.org. The link to watch virtually will be available at www.rwmadison.org and the Facebook page.

Next Tuesday, Huntsville and Madison mayoral candidates will speak in a virtual forum.

On Wednesday, Huntsville and Madison city council candidates will speak in a virtual forum.

On both nights, Huntsville candidates will speak at 6 p.m., and Madison candidates will speak at 7:30 p.m.

To access the Zoom link, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/municipal-candidate-forums-for-mayor-huntsville-madison-tickets-115791562681.

The municipal elections will be held on Aug. 25.

