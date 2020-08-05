Athens Utilities enforces bill payments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Utilities has decided to resume the disconnect of utilities due to non-payment.
The grace period policy was amended and pushed back multiple times but now that the unemployment rate in Limestone County shown signs of a rebound, the company says it’s time to get back to normal.
Ultimately, the decision came down to the state of the economy.
According to our partners at The News Courier, the Limestone County unemployment rate was 2.9% in March but rose to 11.5% in April.
In June, it went down to 5.7% with about 2400 residents listed as unemployed compared to about 4,900 in April.
Holly Hollman, communications specialist for the City of Athens, told the News Courier that Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks will discuss suspending disconnects again if the economy were to plunge like it did in March.
Those who need assistance with making payments can contact the Alabama Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
That number is 256-851-9800.
