Albertville City School system pushes back start date one week

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City School students will be going back to class one week later than originally planned.
On Wednesday morning, the school board approved a revision to the 2020-2021 calendar that puts the first day of class at August 24th. Previously, it was the 17th.
The plan to stagger entry for various grades will continue as planned, just one week later. August 27th will be the first day all students go back together.
Marshall County has been one of the hardest hit areas in north Alabama during the COVID pandemic. As of Wednesday morning, it had nearly 3,000 total cases and 33 deaths - the most of any county in north Alabama.
