US Space & Rocket Center grateful for community support

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mission accomplished. More than $1.5 million raised for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
One week ago Tuesday, leaders launched the campaign to save Space Camp.
The deadline: October.
The consequences: possibly closing their doors permanently.
But on Tuesday, a $250,000 donation pushed them past the goal.
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center has impacted people all over the world, and those fans are showing support when it’s needed most.
“I think we are a little just sort of stunned at how quickly this has happened and how grateful we are,” said senior director of communications, Pat Ammons.
Tuesday we learned the SAIC pushed the rocket center over that $1.5 million goal with a $250,000 donation.
“They know the value of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the work we do here at Space Camp and they are investing in their community by making this donation,” she said.
Ammons says keeping the center running is far from cheap.
“1.5 million sounds like a lot of money and we are eternally grateful for the support, it is really the surface of what we need to sustain the center, to thrive and also to recover from the losses we have had,” she explained.
“To hear that it was in danger of going away was just unthinkable,” Colin Claytor said.
Colin Claytor is a Space Camp alum.
He just graduated with his bachelor’s in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder in May.
“I gained a lot of drive to pursue my passion for space engineering after Space Camp,” he said.
Claytor says he's very thankful to everyone who chipped in.
“The Space & Rocket Center and Space Camp has been an enormous part of my and my friends’ lives and I truly think that this country is better for it. A place that people can go to meet like minded people and get started on their dreams,” Claytor said.
“We hope that this will put us in a place that we can start moving towards the future,” Ammons said.
