Sidestepping Congress, Trump says he will act to deliver Americans another stimulus

Well, we're going to see, but the post office, I can't imagine, is equipped to do this. All of a sudden, you have millions of ballots. If you look in New York, they have a real problem. They had a congressional race and it took place about seven weeks ago and they have no idea what's going on. The votes are lost. I don't know, there is fraud. There's something going on. But it's a very bad situation. If you look at Paterson, New Jersey, they had a race and it was very corrupt. I think they said about 20 percent of the ballots are not appropriate. So we want to make sure it's going to be a real election. This is a very dangerous thing, for World War I, World War II, people went and voted. Now absentee ballots are good. Where you request a ballot, you get it. It's a process you have to go through. But the universal mail-in ballots are very, very dangerous. I don't think it works. I'll be honest. And I want it to work. I think it's good for me. But I don't think it works. You're not going to have... In Nevada, they passed something yesterday. They passed it two days ago.