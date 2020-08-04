Scattered storms along a cold front by midday

We are once again waking up to temperatures into the upper 60s and a few low 70s across the Tennessee Valley. We will continue the "cooler" pattern out there today as a cold front moves through again today. That will bring more scattered showers and storms by the afternoon today. However, not everyone will see storms today. Scattered storms will fire up ahead of that front as we move into the lunchtime time frame. Storms will bring periods of gusty winds and heavy rainfall at times. High temperatures will range from the low 80s, where we see rain, to the upper 80s, possible low 90s before the front passes through.