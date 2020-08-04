Scattered storms along a cold front by midday

Happy Tuesday! The “cooler” air continues across the Valley today but don’t get too used to it.
We are once again waking up to temperatures into the upper 60s and a few low 70s across the Tennessee Valley. We will continue the "cooler" pattern out there today as a cold front moves through again today. That will bring more scattered showers and storms by the afternoon today. However, not everyone will see storms today. Scattered storms will fire up ahead of that front as we move into the lunchtime time frame. Storms will bring periods of gusty winds and heavy rainfall at times. High temperatures will range from the low 80s, where we see rain, to the upper 80s, possible low 90s before the front passes through.
Wednesday will likely remain dry for much of the Valley with temperatures staying into the mid 80s and lower humidity. However, there could be a few lingering showers for those to the east of I-65. It will be a relatively quiet end to the week as we will see plenty of sunshine! Temperatures through the week will be into the mid to upper 80s for most of the Valley with the 90s likely to return by Friday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
