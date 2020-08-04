Red Bay aims for special ‘21 season

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Red Bay Tigers have won 21 games in the last two seasons. Head coach Michael Jackson wants more for the 2020 team.
“These guys have played so much football over the years, and they had to play when they were young,” Jackson said. “This group had a lot of guys that were starting in ninth and tenth grade, so over the years I kept watching these guys grow and become really good athletes, and we got some guys that are gonna play college ball.”
Fresh off a region title last season, the Tigers will have 19 seniors this season.
“They’ve worked on their own, they did a lot of stuff at home. I would talk to them all the time and they would tell me about their workouts. It’s just a group that kinda took ownership of what they want to do. That’s what kinda keeps me motivated. (They’re) Very competitive, very competitive group as far as in practice we have a lot of competition between offense and defense, and that kinda leads to everybody getting better.”
The Tigers may play in the toughest region in north Alabama. Mars Hill Bible will make the jump to 2A football and play in Region 8.
“I think it’s gonna be a really good 2A Region 8. Add Mars Hill in with Colbert County, Sheffield, Hatton and us. It’s gonna be a very, hopefully it’s gonna prepare everybody for when we get into the playoffs.”
