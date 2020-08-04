Pilot program brings STEM educators to Alabama

“There are funds to help support your ability to get a credential in that and to actually teach in your schools,” Purcell said. “But secondly, we are trying to address this and we are willing to think outside the box to address this particular issue because we know that the future in Alabama is all about STEM fields. It’s about math and science being a fundamental part of our new workplace so we have to make sure our young people are skilled and credentialed very well with that.”