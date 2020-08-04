North Alabama work release employee tests positive for COVID-19

North Alabama Community Based Facility (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 4, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 6:25 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that a staff member at the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

ADOC says the individual is self-quarantining.

There are 135 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active, according to ADOC. One hundred seventy-eight staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

