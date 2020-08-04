Madison County community centers open for students needing internet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in the Madison County school system will begin virtual learning Aug. 19.
Work is underway to ensure every student has a reliable internet connection.
The gym inside the Monrovia Community Center in empty now, but it will soon be filled with tables and chairs for parents and school children to use and complete their classwork.
Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver met with lawmakers and they have agreed to spend close to $10,000 for the conversion.
They’ll put chairs and tables in the gyms at the Monrovia Community Center and at the Madison Cross Roads Community Center.
They’ll also have printers and paper for you to use.
The first nine weeks of the school year will start virtually.
Even if you have internet access at your home, it might not work like it should.
If teachers send your children videos to watch, for some people in rural areas, they might not play, which is why the centers will have their doors open.
Leaders want you to know it’s not a babysitting service.
“This is a come get what you need and then leave. This is not a come and stay all day and we’ll teach you. No, this is on your own. We are providing the services. Internet service, we’re buying copiers and printers,” said Vandiver.
There will be room for several dozen students in this gym. They’re also making sure there’s a hot spot with great internet service in the parking lots, where there’s room for even more people.
It’s important to know, if you have a child or a student under the age of 16, they need to come to the community centers with a chaperone.
