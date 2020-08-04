John Hunt Park testing site moving to AAMU Wednesday, Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 testing on Huntsville is on the move again this week.
The testing site at John Hunt Park will move to Louis Crews Stadium on the Alabama A&M University campus on Wednesday and Thursday.
The clinic opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. or when capacity is reached.
People should enter the stadium from Memorial Parkway.
This clinic is for patients who are asymptomatic but have recently come in contact with someone with the virus.
The Fever & Flu Clinic on Governors Drive is for patients with symptoms. It’s open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.