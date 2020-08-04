Huntsville Utilities launches fund to help pay customers’ bills

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keeping the lights on has not been easy for many people these past few months.
That’s why Huntsville Utilities started a fund to help.
We talked to the communications and public relations manager for Huntsville Utilities.
Gary Whitley says between community partners and employees, $100,000 was raised.
Thirty thousand of that went to community centers like Downtown Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army, New Futures, 1st Stop, Hope Place, RiahRose Home for Children, and Safe Harbor Youth.
The other $70,000 will pay for individual’s bills. To qualify you must have been directly impacted by the pandemic financially.
“We’re very grateful not just to our employees that helped launch this but then the community partners that came in and support it to really make the significant impact that will help the community,” Whitley said.
To apply you’ll need to call the Salvation Army office at 256-536-5576 and make an appointment.
If you qualify you can receive up to $300 off your bill one time.
Whitley says the grace period for no disconnections has ended, but so far they have not had to disconnect anyone.
