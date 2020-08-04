Huntsville councilman sponsors resolution that could impact monuments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilman Will Culver wants local leaders to decide what happens to the Confederate statue at the Madison County Courthouse.
Culver sponsored a resolution that could impact the future of many monuments in Alabama.
It would modify the 2017 law banning cities and counties from removing monuments that have been in place for over 40 years.
The Alabama League of Municipalities passed the resolution.
It would still need to be passed by state legislators.
Culver says local leaders have a better understanding of what works in their own communities.
“What we were able to conclude is that no one understands a particular location in our state better than the people, the local leaders and the state leaders in those particular areas,” Culver said.
Culver says this does not mean that monuments will be moved or removed.
He said it gives local leaders the power to make the decision without a financial penalty.
