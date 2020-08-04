Hartselle Police: “Resolution” in recent fatal shooting expected soon

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle’s police chief says he’s expecting a “resolution” soon in the fatal shooting of a man on Dawson Street last month.
Police chief Justin Barley tells our news partners at the Decatur Daily that the homicide doesn’t appear to be a random act. “We’ve been investigating this case around the clock. A lot of work has taken place, and we feel good where we are with the investigation,” Barley said. “We don’t want the public to feel they are unsafe because of this isolated incident. We’re fortunate we don’t have many homicides in Hartselle.”
It was the county’s 19th homicide and the first for Hartselle during 2020.
Barley said anybody with information that could help solve the homicide should call Hartselle Police Investigator Tania Burgess at 256-751-4915.
