Former U.S. Attorney joins Huntsville-based cybersecurity company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former U.S. Attorney Jay Town has a new role in Huntsville.
On Tuesday, Gray Analytics announced the hiring of Town to provide legal advice. Additionally, he will assist in leading efforts around digital forensics and supply chain security.
“We’re honored to welcome Jay Town to our team and believe his leadership, expertise and perspective will be of great benefit to our clients, and in turn, our nation’s defense system, which we serve,” said President of Gray Analytics Scott Gray. “Gray Analytics projects growth of our team and of commercial and government projects in the months to come, and Jay will lend exemplary support across all initiatives.”
As the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Town oversaw the largest increase in federal prosecutions in the history of the Northern District. He was one of five U.S. Attorneys to serve on the Department of Justice’s China Initiative Steering Committee. He also served on the Attorney General’s Cyber Committee, Service members & Veterans Rights Committee, and was the lone U.S. Attorney to serve on the Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Coordinating Committee.
Recently Town completed his work as Chairman of a working group on President Donald Trump’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice.
“It is with great pride that I’ll continue serving my country through a new role at Gray Analytics,” said Town. “In addition to the many valuable security services platforms Gray Analytics offers, this company has the unique ability to secure American supply chains, ingenuity and intellectual property providing critical protections from vulnerabilities in our nation’s aerospace, defense and other economic sectors.”
Prior to serving as U.S. Attorney, Town was a judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps and an accomplished prosecutor in the Madison County District Attorney’s Office. He served 12 years in the Marine Corps before he was honorably discharged, attaining the rank of Major.
Town graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Government and International Relations from the University of Notre Dame and his Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law. He is a member of the Alabama, Indiana and New Jersey State Bar Associations, along with the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States.
