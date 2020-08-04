DeKalb County Schools superintendent warns parents about phone scam

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents, listen up!
If you’ve received a call from someone claiming to be with the DeKalb County school system offering to visit your home, you may need to contact the sheriff’s office.
According to reports from Superintendent Jason Barnett, the person calling is claiming to provide technical support on computers or Chromebooks to help with remote learning for students.
He said the DeKalb County Board of Education does not send any technicians to homes and all students will received chrome books when they start school.
Barnett immediately notified the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and went on Facebook to put out a warning
“I think they alerted their deputies and different municipalities around the areas and eventually they did talk to an individual I believe who I’m not sure if they were connected, but was going door to door,” said Barnett.
With schools starting back next week with remote and on campus learning, Barnett said he is concerned that whoever is responsible for the calls may try to take advantage of parents.
“So, I would definitely urge our parents to be alert, cautious and inform and educate your children of people coming on your property especially if you children are going to be alone at part of that day.”
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the incident.
