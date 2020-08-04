Cold front brings scattered storms this evening

A cold front continues to pass through North Alabama this evening bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the area.
The overall severe threat is quite low but several storms will be able to produce some 30+ mph wind gusts, small hail, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Storms will wind down this evening as the atmosphere becomes more stable and the cold front pushes off to the east, skies will gradually clear with a less muggy start to the day on Wednesday with lows in the middle 60s.
More sunshine is expected for Wednesday afternoon with highs staying in the middle 80s, a few isolated downpours and storms will develop into the afternoon. The rest of the week on Thursday and Friday looks sunny and hotter with highs warming to near 90 degrees.
Saturday also looks sunny and hot with a high of 93 degrees and more humidity. Storms chances will increase by Sunday with temperatures staying above average in the low to middle 90s.
