Brother speaks out after Huntsville woman found murdered in Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Huntsville Police Department officials announced that Sharon Copeland’s body was found.
The brother of the victim sat down for a one-on-one interview with our crew.
Larry Copeland said his sister was the nicest person you’d ever meet, and she would always help anyone in need.
“She meant the world to the family,” Copeland said. “She was always there if someone needed her. If she needed a place to lay her head.”
Copeland said that’s how Sharon Copeland’s relationship with Charles Preston started.
“Guy that she met through her son in prison,” he said. “You know she gave him the benefit of the doubt. She bonded him out of jail. She was good to him.”
Copeland believes it was Sharon’s trusting demeanor that got her killed.
Huntsville Police Department officials are now charging Charles Preston with her murder.
Sharon’s case started when she was reported missing back in June, but Copeland said he knew in his gut while police were searching for her that she wouldn’t be found alive.
“My sister calls everybody every day,” he said. “She might not go two days without calling my mother, and then we have always had a connection, but I felt like I didn’t have it anymore.”
Copeland said his worst nightmare was confirmed when Sharon's remains were found dumped in Tennessee.
“I was angered,” he said. “As soon as the investigator left, I went to look for the guy.”
Lt. Michael Johnson said it was because of tips from the public that they found Sharon’s body in Tennessee.
“We had to contact Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which they helped with the identification of the remains. At first, we didn’t know it was her but once we got that information out, we wanted to get that clarified.”
Copeland tells our crews his family just wants answers.
Johnson said this case is still under investigation, and he urges anyone with information to contact the Huntsville Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.