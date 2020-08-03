Woman captured following manhunt, attempted assault on Jackson County deputy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The manhunt is over for a woman was being sought in Jackson County.
It started around 8 p.m. on July 28. Jackson County sheriff’s narcotics agents were investigating possible drug activity on County Road 673 in Stevenson.
Upon arrival, deputies found a male on an ATV/four-wheeler and two vehicles at the end of the road. Authorities said he left the area when they arrived.
The sheriff’s office said deputies then made contact with Michael Keith Garrard and Madonna Lynn Gant, who were parked in a nearby vehicle.
A meth pipe and residue were found in the vehicle. Deputies arrested Garrard, who was taken into custody, but Gant jumped into a 2011 blue Ford Mustang.
Investigators say Gant drove aggressively toward the deputy. The department said the agent fired several shots at the vehicle. She then drove off.
A warrant was against her.
Deputies say they later found the car in the woods a few miles from the scene on County Road 674.
Gant was arrested Monday at a home in Pisgah. She has been charged with attempted first-degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5.300.
