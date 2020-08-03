What constitutes a recovery from COVID-19 in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are expected to reach 90,000 cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama this week.
With nearly 90,000 cases statewide, almost 1,600 people have died from the virus according to the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.
Subtracting the number of deaths and the 35,000 recovered cases, that leaves almost 53,000 people not listed under the recovered category.
“Persons are considered to be in the recovered category if they are 14 days past the onset of illness if they were not hospitalized, and 32 days from the onset of illness if they were hospitalized,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.
So this means that "recovered" is not a medical definition, and there is not a follow-up after preliminary health department interviews.
They are working on a system that tracks symptoms later on.
“Persons that have been diagnosed as COVID and are cases will be able to go in and daily enter some symptomatology information that I think will be very helpful,” said Landers.
Other states like Arkansas and Vermont have already implemented the so-called SARA alerts, which is just the name of the symptom data tracking used.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.