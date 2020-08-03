Students at the University of Alabama face new requirements due to coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama told students they have to take a new medical test before returning to campus for fall classes. They’re now required to prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival on campus.
It’s the first of many changes in place to keep people here safe from the illness. “I have a lot of uncertainty with what’s going to happen this year, especially with the pandemic,” Colsen Eubank said.
That uncertainty didn’t scare off Eubank when he had to decide whether or not he’d return to Alabama this fall. He said his coronavirus test came back negative while he was back home in Virginia.
“They’ve offered a lot of testing opportunities for people to get tested through mail-in testing, or testing here on site,” Eubank continued.
Eubank appreciated the University has places on campus for students to get tested. Students are also required to complete a training module about staying safe during the pandemic.
“Everyone needs to stay safe, not just us. But the professors, they’re coming into contact with everyone coming in and visiting for games and everything,” according to Danielle Grabski, a rising senior at the University.
Most students felt these changes are necessary, but they will definitely make their 2020 college experience different from years past.
“You’ll get less of an experience than you usually would get, but you’re still going to get a college experience. Football, that’s up in the air at the moment. If we go, we go. If we don’t, we don’t. But it’s better for everybody to stay safe than everyone get sick,” Grabski added.
The SEC announced last week there will be a 10-game football season. The University of Alabama has not said how many fans, if any, will be allowed to attend a football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Here’s a link to the latest set of requirements the university has placed on students at Alabama.
