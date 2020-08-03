Decatur, Hartselle, Morgan Co. Schools defend Fall 2020 reopening plans

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday at 10 a.m. Decatur City Schools superintendent will be discussing the district’s plan to reopen with in-person classes.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas says having both online and in-person options available is the best way to meet the needs of all families.
Regardless, many are still pushing for him to follow Huntsville’s example and go online only.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, Douglas is following guidance from the ADPH and is ready to move to fully virtual instruction if necessary.
He says he didn’t want to lock the district into a fully online plan if schools can possibly open safely.
The Morgan County School district is on the same page.
Board chairman John Holley argues there is no “one size fits all” solution.
Hartselle City Schools is not far off that mindset.
School officials there say even just a few weeks of being in the classroom could make a difference in long-term learning.
All three school systems are opening late next week.
