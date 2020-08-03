Scattered storms today and tomorrow with a mild afternoon

More scattered storms and milder temperatures will be here for Tuesday as well. Again, not everyone will see storms, but those that do may see some periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Enjoy the beautiful weather and comfortable temperatures this week because by this weekend the summer heat will be creeping back in. Isolated showers and storms are possible through Wednesday with high temperatures into the mid 80s. Skies will stay sunny for much of the week as well. Our next chance at storms will be as we move into the weekend, mainly on Sunday with scattered showers and storms.