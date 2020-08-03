Scattered storms today and tomorrow with a mild afternoon

Happy Monday! It is a quiet and cooler start to the day as many of us are into the mid to upper 60s!
Drier air moved in over the weekend and that has brought in some cooler morning temperatures! We are waking up with temperatures between 63 to 68 with some passing clouds. There are some areas of patchy fog to watch out for, but it won't be widespread. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day today with temperatures into the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms will be possible as we move into the afternoon today, with the best threats for areas west of I-65. Not everyone will see rain today.
More scattered storms and milder temperatures will be here for Tuesday as well. Again, not everyone will see storms, but those that do may see some periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Enjoy the beautiful weather and comfortable temperatures this week because by this weekend the summer heat will be creeping back in. Isolated showers and storms are possible through Wednesday with high temperatures into the mid 80s. Skies will stay sunny for much of the week as well. Our next chance at storms will be as we move into the weekend, mainly on Sunday with scattered showers and storms.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.