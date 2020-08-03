Raiders era begins under Lloyd

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Randolph Raiders have a new man in charge, and they didn’t travel far to make the hire. Former St. John Paul II Catholic High School head coach David Lloyd will try and make the Raiders a perennial playoff team moving during his tenure.
“You’re gonna keep some things, traditions that they have, you’re gonna kinda tweak some things that you want to do with your staff,” Lloyd said via phone. “So we’re bought in, our kids are focused, they’re coming in everyday. They’re working hard. We’ve got a great coaching staff, they’ve been working hard every day.”
Lloyd is know for a spread high octane offense. at JP II, his teams were always one of the highest scoring teams in the state with Seth Brown at the helm. At Randolph, he inherits a special talent in Nicholas Strong at running back to build around.
“One is his work ethic. He shows up and is very consistent, he brings the same mentality to practice, the same work ethic everyday in practice, and we’re excited to see that , and he’s just a sophomore, so he’s still developing.”
The Raiders finished with three wins a season ago, a ton of work to be done, but Lloyd is encouraged by players attitude and work ethic.
“They’re bought into what we wanna do. Anytime you change anything no matter what you run offensively, defensively you gotta come in and change things, and try to build on the culture that’s already been established there.”
