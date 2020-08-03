Person of interest sought after Huntsville woman’s remains found in Tennessee

Sharon Michelle Copeland Hardee (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
August 3, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 11:54 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say the remains of a woman found in Tennessee have been identified as Sharon Michelle Copeland.

Copeland was reported as a missing person by Huntsville Police on June 30th.

On July 27th, her remains were found in Tennessee.

Huntsville Police say they are investigating Copeland’s death as a homicide. She was last seen in the area of Ivy Avenue in Huntsville.

Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with her death. That person was is a 29-year-old white male named Charles Preston.

Police are asking that anyone with information call 256-427-5448.

