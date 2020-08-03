9 north Alabama teams make ASWA preseason poll

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The preseason polls are out for high school football. The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their polls. In all, nine teams from north Alabama represented.
The Jets of James Clemens come in at number seven in Class 7A poll.
In class 5A, the Wildcats of Guntersville come in at number six. The Wildcats won eight games last season and reached the playoffs.
Three teams made the preseason poll in Class 4A from north Alabama. The Deshler Tigers and second-year coach Randall Martin come in at number six. Scott Sharp and the Madison County Tigers move down to Class 4A and come in at number eight, and the Madison Academy Mustangs come in number nine. .
Class 3A welcomes a state power to the classification this season in the Fyffe Red Devils. Paul Benefield’s bunch, who won the state championship in Class 2A at 15-0, will take their winning streak and start at number 2 in 3A behind perennial power Piedmont who comes in at number one.
Another state power comes in at number three in 2A. The Panthers of Mars Hill Bible make the move from 1A and come in at number three this season under Darrell Higgins , and the Red Bay Tigers under coach Michael Jackson come in at number five. The Tigers won their region last season and will now have the Panthers in the same region this season in Class 2A Region 8.
Finally in Class 1A, Decatur Heritage finished 2019 with a 12-1 record will now move to 1A region 8 and start the year ranked sixth in the 2020 preseason poll.
The AHSAA football season begins Aug, 21.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.