North Alabama Red Cross volunteers helping with Tropical Storm Isaias

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the East Coast prepare for Tropical Storm Isiais to make landfall, the North Alabama Red Cross is mobilizing volunteers to help.
The executive director, Khris Anderson, says one person is already deployed.
Preparations are underway at the Red Cross to help people in the path of Tropical Storm Isiais.
Over the weekend, it hit the Bahamas as a Category 1 hurricane.
As of Monday, it’s inching closer to the Carolina coast.
“We have one person from north Alabama who is a health service volunteer. They’re critically needed in this operation. We will have other volunteers that deploy as needed as we really understand the impact of this storm,” said Anderson.
Those deployed are currently at Red Cross staging areas, waiting to see what areas along the cost need help.
Employees and volunteers with the Red Cross say the help they provide will be the same as in years past, but during the coronavirus pandemic, changes are being made. It comes with a bigger price tag.
“Probably no time ever have we had such a desperate need for financial donations because of COVID. Everything we do now basically cost more money. It’s more expensive to get the individual meals then it was to do buffets. It’s more expensive to house our clients more than 6 feet away. This is going to be an expensive disaster because of COVID, because of the coverings the PPE,” said Anderson.
If you want to help the Red Cross and the people in the storms path, rather than donating items that need to put be in vehicles and shipped across the country, your encouraged to make a monetary donation.
You can also sign up and before a volunteer.
As of right now, they don’t know how many people will be needed to help assist, but you can get your name on the list.
