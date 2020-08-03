New teletherapy program to help Huntsville special education students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With all Huntsville City Schools students learning remotely for the first nine weeks of the fall semester, you may be wondering how special education programs will work through a screen.
To address this, the school district purchased resources to make virtual therapy services as effective as possible.
That includes a brand new teletherapy curriculum. The program will help therapists track student progress.
“Our district therapists have been working for the last week very diligently to construct take-home kits for our students so that they have the materials and supplies needed. They have worked with the school teams. They have worked to identify resources that they need so that they feel very prepared to provide teletherapy,” said collaborative services coordinator Peggy Long.
Therapists will still be able to do group sessions through a computer screen.
“When our therapists log on, they may see a small group of students. Those students are able to interact with each other, interact with their therapist, just as they will with their teacher. But for the students that are coming here, these are students that are not able to access that service meaningfully through teletherapy,” Long said.
The first day of class for Huntsville City schools is Aug. 17.
