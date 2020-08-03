More workers returning to Marshall Space Flight Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in months, some people who have been working from home will return to Marshall Space Flight Center on the Redstone Arsenal.
Monday marks the shift from Phase 4 to Phase 3 of the NASA framework for return to on-site work.
Leadership at the Marshall Space Flight Center made the decision because they said they have seen a sustained downward trend in new infections in Madison and other surrounding counties.
“We’ve used a methodical, risk-based, and data-driven approach to reach this decision, and I am confident we are ready for this step,” said MSFC Director Jody Singer in a statement.
Stage 3 means more on-site mission essential and critical workers can return and mission critical travel can resume. This stage also allows for food service for take-out only, daycare centers and clinics to reopen.
