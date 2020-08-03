More humidity and isolated storms on Tuesday

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms forming along a weak cold front will gradually dissipate after sunset tonight.
Skies will clear overnight with some areas of fog developing by daybreak Tuesday, especially in areas that saw rainfall today. Tuesday will be a similar day with a bit more humidity, chances for isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon with highs staying in the middle 80s.
A ridge of high pressure will slide in from the west by Wednesday and will remain in place for the rest of the work week. The result of this ridging will be plenty of sunshine and high temperatures gradually warming back up into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The overall pattern for the week ahead looks quite nice although some rainfall is needed in parts of The Valley.
This ridge of high pressure will break down by the end of next weekend with increasing temperatures in the 90s, more humidity and daily storm chances.
