Mobile man finds alligator swimming in his pool

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Mobile man woke up to an unexpected visitor swimming in his backyard pool: an alligator.
Steven McCulland of Mobile recorded the unwanted guest on video and posted it on social media.
In the video, McCulland shows the alligator and sounds stunned as he says: “How is there an alligator in my pool, swimming around in my pool? What in the blue blazes is this?”
McCulland told WALA he had no idea how the alligator got into his backyard Friday, but he’ll double-checking now before he enters the pool.
The reptile eventually retreated to McCulland’s fence line, and a wildlife agent removed it.
