Mobile man finds alligator swimming in his pool
All he wanted to say was 'See you later alligator!' (Source: Steven Mculland)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 3, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 1:26 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Mobile man woke up to an unexpected visitor swimming in his backyard pool: an alligator.

My cousin Elder Steven McCulland Sr. Woke up to a freaking Alligator in his pool.. I would have DIED😯😯😯😯😯😯

Posted by Monae' Marks Dean on Friday, July 31, 2020

Steven McCulland of Mobile recorded the unwanted guest on video and posted it on social media.

In the video, McCulland shows the alligator and sounds stunned as he says: “How is there an alligator in my pool, swimming around in my pool? What in the blue blazes is this?”

McCulland told WALA he had no idea how the alligator got into his backyard Friday, but he’ll double-checking now before he enters the pool.

The reptile eventually retreated to McCulland’s fence line, and a wildlife agent removed it.

