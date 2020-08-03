Man offering reward for info. on car, dog stolen from B’ham PD Headquarters’ parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man says his car was stolen while he was inside Birmingham Police Department Headquarters. His dog, Buster, was inside the car at the time.
Randy Glass says Buster is a rescue dog he adopted about three years ago. He is distraught from the loss and is asking for the public’s help.
Glass is offering a $500 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of his vehicle and dog.
The theft occurred last Monday, July 27, around 7:15 p.m. Glass says he left the vehicle running for Buster while he stepped inside police headquarters for a short period of time. When he glanced outside to check on his car, it was gone. Glass says he ran outside to see his car being driven about two blocks down. A bicycle was in the spot the car was parked. Glass immediately alerted police, but there are no leads yet.
The vehicle is a 2008 silver 4-door Pontiac Grand Prix with dark gray interior. License plate 4557AZ6.
If you have any information about the vehicle or Buster, you are asked to contact Randy Glass at 205-218-9690.
