Man offering reward for info. on car, dog stolen from B’ham PD Headquarters’ parking lot

The theft occurred last Monday, July 27, around 7:15 p.m. Glass says he left the vehicle running for Buster while he stepped inside police headquarters for a short period of time. When he glanced outside to check on his car, it was gone. Glass says he ran outside to see his car being driven about two blocks down. A bicycle was in the spot the car was parked. Glass immediately alerted police, but there are no leads yet.