Madison’s Chick-fil-A is moving to Clift Farms

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Chick-fil-A is moo-ving to a new location in Madison.
The Chick-fil-A located on Highway 72 in Madison, will be relocating in 2021 to the new Clift Farms development.
“This means a bigger parking lot, increased seating, a more efficient drive-thru experience, and the opportunity to serve you better,” the restaurant said in a social media post.
Clift Farms is a multi-use development located west of the current Chick-fil-A location. A moving date has not been announced.
