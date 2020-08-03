Madison’s Chick-fil-A is moving to Clift Farms

(Source: Rainmaker Photos/MediaPunch /IPX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 3, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 1:14 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Chick-fil-A is moo-ving to a new location in Madison.

The Chick-fil-A located on Highway 72 in Madison, will be relocating in 2021 to the new Clift Farms development.

“This means a bigger parking lot, increased seating, a more efficient drive-thru experience, and the opportunity to serve you better,” the restaurant said in a social media post.

Posted by Chick-fil-A Madison (AL) on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Clift Farms is a multi-use development located west of the current Chick-fil-A location.  A moving date has not been announced.

