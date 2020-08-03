Jackson County Schools make preparations to start school on Aug. 7

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County students are just a few days away from heading back to school.
They go back on Friday.
Monday was the first day for teachers to head back into their classrooms and train on online teaching.
Returning students have the option to learn entirely online, or via a blended program that combines in-person and online instruction.
Anthony Buckner, curriculum and instruction supervisor for Jackson County Schools, said they want to ensure that teachers are well equipped.
“We want each of our teachers to be an effective online teacher because of the reality of our students may not be able to be in school. That could be on classroom by classroom basis or school basis or the district may have to go to remote learning completely, so we want to be ready,” said Buckner.
Buckner said staff are also cleaning and sanitizing schools.
