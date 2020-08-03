Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center auction moves online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is moving one of its largest in-person fundraising events online.
The fifth annual Hot Southern Nights Auction went live online Monday.
Because of the pandemic, the senior center has been closed since March and is struggling financially.
Cathie Mayne, the marketing director for the senior center, says residents across the Tennessee Valley have proven themselves as generous people. She hopes they will continue that trend in supporting the senior center.
“A lot of us have not been able to reopen. So we’re very hopeful that they will remember that nonprofits have long-range plans. And they have budgets they have to meet. So in order to complete our mission, or keep working on our mission, we still need that strong support,” said Mayne,
The auction runs through Aug. 15.
Click here for the online auction.
The senior center is also seeking donations through a GoFundMe campaign.
More information and links can be found at www.seniorview.com.
