Food Bank of North Alabama distributes over 60,000 pounds of produce and milk

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been about three months since the Farmers to Families Food Box Program began.
So far, over 50 million food boxes have been distributed in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Food Bank of North Alabama took part in phase one of the program and distributed over 60,000 pounds of produce and milk.
Unfortunately, the food bank was not able to participate in phase two of the program, but phase three is about to begin and the food bank is ready to join back in.
In the meantime, Executive Director Shirley Schofield says the food bank has been working with local farmers to build their own produce boxes, which have been accepted with many thanks in the community.
Schofield has been impressed with the quality of the food they’ve been getting since the pandemic began.
She says it’s all fresh and healthy.
Although things may seem like they are turning around, Schofield says there are still a lot of people in need.
“We are still seeing a lot of people who have never received assistance before coming forward,” Schofield said. “Just this past week we worked with a family and it was some young children. And when we brought some food out to them, the youngest boy that was there was so excited to see fresh milk and eggs. And I was surprised to have a 5-year old that excited about milk and eggs but it just shows how the need is out there and what people are really suffering from.”
Schofield says the Food Bank of North Alabama is also coming up with a plan to ensure that all students have access to food.
Their goal is to assist families who rely on free and reduced meals at schools who may no longer have as much access to that, particularly those enrolled in virtual school.
For more information about the Food Bank of North Alabama, you can visit their website here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.