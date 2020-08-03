First day of school for students in Lincoln County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some students in Lincoln County will return to the classroom for the first time in months on Monday.
Both the Lincoln County School System and Fayetteville City School system have their first day of in-person classes. Both systems are also offering virtual schooling, as well.
Masks are required only on school busses in both systems. In School, masks are highly encouraged, but not required.
Students and staff will get temperature checks as the school day begins to make sure no one coming to school has a fever.
For Fayetteville City Schools, this week will be a staggered start for students, with certain grades only coming on certain days/
Monday – Grades 4, 5, 9
Tuesday – Grades 3, 6, 10
Wednesday – Grades 2, 7, 11
Thursday – Grades 1, 8, 12
Friday – All grades
For Lincoln County Schools, Monday will be a half-day and then Tuesday, and the rest of the week will be normal.
Lincoln County and Fayetteville City both have their full reopening plans posted on their websites.
