Family of woman killed in Ardmore creates domestic violence foundation to honor victims

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) -There’s a new domestic violence foundation here in the Tennessee Valley. It’s all thanks to a family who’s loved one was murdered last year in Ardmore.
On Sunday, dozens of LaKresha Sommerville’s family members gathered at Hampton Farms in New Market for a fundraiser and released balloons in her honor and for those who have been impacted by domestic violence.
Money donated for the balloons will help create the Surles Domestic Violence Foundation.
Lakresha was killed in July of 2019 after Limestone County investigators charged her estranged husband Fred Sommerville with killing her and Bruce Cosman in Ardmore.
“Kresha was a fun and loving person she had a laugh that was so contagious if you heard her laughing you would automatically laugh. LaKresha’s sun and moon hung over her son,” said Cameron Surles, aunt and board member.
During the event, family members shared stories and precious memories of LaKresha.
Her uncle and board member Reginald Surles said although LaKresha’s death has been hard on him, he says he’s hoping to save other people that may be going through domestic violence.
“And the family just decided after that we couldn’t sit idle and allow any other family members or anyone go through that without making an conservative effort to try and make a difference in the community,” said Surles.
Most importantly, her Aunt Cameron said her message and goal through the foundation is to help victims speak out and get help.
“I think she kind of kept that internalized, so that is one of the things that we are focusing on in our foundation is not to internalize but to speak up so that we can supply the help that we can for the person.”
A total of $1,000 was raised during the fundraiser. The family said they will now work on getting the foundation approved to become a non-profit organization.
