Tuscumbia man killed in two vehicle accident involving motorcycle

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) -A Tuscumbia man is dead following a wreck. That accident happened Sunday morning on U.S. 43 at the intersection of Blue Road, approximately 2 miles north of Littleville.
State Troopers say 68-year-old Michael Howard Hubka was killed when the 2007 Honda motorcycle he was driving was struck by a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 26-year-old Forrest Jared Church of Haleyville.
Hubka was pronounced dead at the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
State Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.