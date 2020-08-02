Tuscumbia man killed in two vehicle accident involving motorcycle

August 2, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 2:42 PM

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) -A Tuscumbia man is dead following a wreck. That accident happened Sunday morning on U.S. 43 at the intersection of Blue Road, approximately 2 miles north of Littleville.

State Troopers say 68-year-old Michael Howard Hubka was killed when the 2007 Honda motorcycle he was driving was struck by a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 26-year-old Forrest Jared Church of Haleyville.

Hubka was pronounced dead at the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.

State Troopers continue to investigate.

