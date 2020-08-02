Sasha Baron Cohen to Be Deposed in Roy Moore Defamation Case

NEW YORK, NY (WAFF) - Saturday, the Honorable Andrew Carter of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order allowing for full discovery in a lawsuit filed by Chief Justice Roy Moore and his wife Kayla against Sasha Baron Cohen, Showtime and CBS.
The complaint, which is now going forward -- the Court having denied Cohen and the other defendant motions to dismiss in their entirely in a prior order of July 8, 2020 -- now moves into the full discovery phase, where Cohen and the other defendants, and third party witnesses, will be required to answer questions orally under oath over allegations concerning their having defamed Moore by falsely and maliciously branding him a pedophile in the now cancelled television series “Who is America?”
Defendants counsel Davis Wright had opposed full discovery and attempted to have the Court order only discovery where attorneys for defendants would in effect answer the discovery for Cohen and the other defendants.
In a denial of this attempt to keep Cohen and the other defendants and witnesses from orally testifying at deposition Judge Carter gave the parties latitude to decide how and in what format their discovery would proceed under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.
Klayman, who is representing Chief Justice Moore and his wife, had this to say after the Court’s ruling:”I commend Judge Carter for allowing my clients to conduct full discovery and thus move forward with the case, without the restrictions attempted by Cohen’s, Showtime’s and CBS’s lawyers. We are confident that this fine jurist will now provide due process for Chief Justice Moore and his wife Kayla and that, in the end, justice will be done. Not even Hollywood elite like Cohen are above the law, and this was proven today in one of the rare instances of judicial courage.”
Sasha Baron Cohen is well known for using various disguises to ask prominent people ridiculous questions to embarrass themselves.
During this past Senate race, Moore faced accusations that he pursued romantic and sexual relationships with teens as young as 14 when he was a prosecutor in his 30s. He has denied the misconduct allegations.
