Sasha Baron Cohen to Be Deposed in Roy Moore Defamation Case

Klayman, who is representing Chief Justice Moore and his wife, had this to say after the Court’s ruling:”I commend Judge Carter for allowing my clients to conduct full discovery and thus move forward with the case, without the restrictions attempted by Cohen’s, Showtime’s and CBS’s lawyers. We are confident that this fine jurist will now provide due process for Chief Justice Moore and his wife Kayla and that, in the end, justice will be done. Not even Hollywood elite like Cohen are above the law, and this was proven today in one of the rare instances of judicial courage.”