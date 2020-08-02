Nashville Predators team up with Red Cross to host largest multi-city summer blood drive, Huntsville to be part of drive

The Nashville Predators Foundation recently hosted a multi-city blood drive at eight locations throughout Middle Tennessee in June, which collected 285 blood donations for patients. Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are needed at the Nashville Predators drive Aug. 4-7. As experts have emphasized, there is no certain end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of Red Cross donors, employees and volunteers.