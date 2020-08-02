John Hunt Park testing site in Huntsville is on the move

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have been exposed to someone with coronavirus, but do not have symptoms the John Hunt Park testing site is the place to go in Huntsville.
Monday, Aug. 3 and Tuesday, Aug. 4, the clinic will be at John Hunt Park. On Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday, Aug. 6, it’s at the Knight Center on Alabama A&M’s campus. On Friday the testing site will be closed.
At these locations, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until capacity is reached. According to the Huntsville Hospital website, the testing sites have approximately 300 tests everyday.
Remember this clinic is for patients who are asymptomatic, but have recently come in contact with someone with the virus. You do not need a doctor’s note but should bring your driver’s license or other photo ID.
Patients showing symptoms should do to the Fever and Flu clinic on Governors Dr., it’s open Monday through Friday at 9 a.m.
The Huntsville Hospital website also says you should get your test results back in a week.
