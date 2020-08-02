Fundraiser for Space and Rocket Center exceeds $1.2 million

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Saturn V rocket outside the Space and Rocket Center isn’t far from being completely lit up!
Employees have been lighting the rocket green to reflect their fundraising progress toward the $1.5 million needed to save the museum and Space Camp.
So far, $1.2 million has been raised! That’s thanks to the help of Boeing’s $500,000 donation as well as contributions made by people from all 50 states and more than 20 countries!
”We just cannot thank our donors enough,” says Space Science Exhibit Commission Chairman John Nerger. “Whether you’re donating for the first time or if you’re donating for the first time in a long time, or if you donated last month, we need your support. We’re counting on it.”
