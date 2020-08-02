Cool start to your Sunday

Mostly clear for your Sunday morning, with lows comfortably in the 60s.
A very mild start to the day, and with humidity taking a back seat this afternoon, today is looking to be ideal. We do have a couple areas of fog off to the west this morning, this looks to clear around the 8 o’clock hour.
We will see the sun a bit more this morning and afternoon and continue to be dry. Highs will top out in the mid 80s this afternoon, with a nice breeze coming from the northwest.
A beautiful end to your weekend.
It’s not looking like we will get any afternoon storms, just some cloud build up as we head into the evening hours. There is a slight chance at some rain going into your workweek, but the next stretch of days look to be calm and dry. We will continue into the 80s until next weekend. The 90s will creep back in, and take us back to normal temperatures.
