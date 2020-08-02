Comfortable 80s with isolated showers & storms Monday

Lower humidity and a nice breeze has made this Tuesday afternoon very pleasant across the Tennessee Valley. We are tracking a weak surface front that is causing a few isolated rain showers to develop to our west.
We will remain dry with partly cloudy skies overnight with cooler lows in the middle 60s. A few isolated showers may be possible in our western counties early Monday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday with below average temperatures in the middle 80s, additional pop-up rain showers and storms may be possible east of I-65 during the late afternoon depending on the amount of daytime heating we receive.
Tuesday will be a similar day with chances for isolated showers and storms, highs stay in the middle 80s. A large ridge of high pressure will slide in from the west by Wednesday and will remain in place for the rest of the work week. The result of this ridging will be plenty of sunshine and high temperatures gradually warming back up into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
The overall pattern for the week ahead looks quite nice although some rainfall is needed in parts of The Valley. This ridge of high pressure will break down by the end of next weekend with increasing temperatures, humidity and storm chances.
