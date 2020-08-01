Protests continue over Lauderdale County Confederate statue

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - There were peaceful protests in downtown Florence Friday night to relocate a Confederate monument.
But leading up to the event, threats posted on social media had organizers and police on edge.
Social media threats did not stop more than 100 protesters from showing up at Friday night’s rally to move the Confederate statue at the courthouse. However, they were also greeted with counter-protesters who rode around the block about a dozen times.
Project Say Something’founder Camille Bennett says she was amazed by the numbers
“It’s pretty amazing. It’s pretty amazing. From where we started, some protests were 10, 20 people, and to have this show of support and especially in light of the threats that we got, that shows a lot of bravery that people are sick and tired of white supremacy in north Alabama. We’re ready to end it,” said Bennett.
Protesters were met with counter protesters with American and Confederate flags.
“We’re mainly here because we believe in history and what it stands for to teach us. Even if that happened, this war happened 100, 200, 300 years ago, these statues were left behind from us to learn from,” said Jesse Bogus.
But for Bennett and other protesters, the fight to remove the statue will continue.
Friday’s protests ended peacefully.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.