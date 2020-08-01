Huntsville Police involved in pair of late night chases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in custody this morning after a car chase with Huntsville Police officers early Saturday morning.
According to Huntsville Police Lt. Riley, just after midnight an officer recognized a stolen car and tried to pull the driver over.
The driver did not pull over and a short chase started, ending in the backyard of a home near the corner of Shady Lane Dr. and Broadmor Rd. in Huntsville.
Riley said the driver than got out of the car and ran. HPD got a K9 on scene and quickly found the driver hiding in a nearby backyard.
About a mile away and nearly at the same time, another HPD officer attempted to pull a different car over.
That car did not stop, instead speeding up, crossing Oakwood Ave, driving on Lavern Dr.
The speeding car eventually came to a stop when it hit a parked car and then hit a light post. The car broke the post.
Riley said the driver ran before an officer was on scene to get a description.
Witnesses said the driver was going 70 or 80 miles an hour when the car crossed Oakwood Ave.
